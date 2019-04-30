Whether your thespian craves the glow of a center stage spotlight or prefers to make the magic happen backstage behind-the-scenes, Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s 2019 Summer Camp series has something to offer.

ECTC, a local professional nonprofit theater company, has expanded its educational theater series for summer 2019 to include camps, classes and workshops that range from sessions on advanced audition techniques and improv “boot camp” to fully staged productions of popular Disney musical blockbusters, Broadway tune showcases, hands-on Oscar-worthy film camp and much more.

Classes for the 2019 season will begin June 3 and run through Aug. 2, and will be offered for preschool aged children through 12th grade high schoolers, with one new offering open to all adults, too. ECTC will offer nine different camps and workshops divided by age group. Most of the camps will end with a final performance for parents and friends to enjoy.

Most summer theater camps will be held at ECTC’s performance space, 650 Grand Boulevard, upstairs, in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach, but several are also offered in Panama City and Seaside.

“This will be our seventh year of offering summer camps to the children of the Emerald Coast,” said Nathanael Fisher, producing artistic director of ECTC. “Since we founded, 1,900 local children have participated in our educational programs, and 17,500 students and families have experience ECTC's Theatre for Young Audiences productions. It is near and dear to our mission to provide these opportunities to our community and we’re so excited to be able to offer some new creative programs in this year’s line-up.”

Camps tuition is from $50 per person (prices vary depending on type of camp) with a $25 T-shirt/registration fee. Sibling, military, and multiple camp discounts are available. Scholarships available.

Call 850-684-0323 or go to www.EmeraldCoastTheatre.org for more information and to register. Bring snack and water for half day camps and snack, water, and lunch for full day camps. A $25 registration fee applies to all camps.

To learn more about scholarships or to apply, visit ECTC’s website and view the Paul Londe Education and Scholarship Fund.

For more information visit Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s website at EmeralfVpastTheatre.org or call 850-684-0323.