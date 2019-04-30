SANTA ROSA BEACH — Local groups hope to preserve the coastal dune lakes by removing invasive plants.

According to Melinda Gates, Walton's coastal resource liaison, the county has partnered with the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance on a treatment plan she expects to take around two weeks.

Gates said the project will use herbicide spray to kill invasive species that include scirpus cubensis, torpedo grass, alligator weed and giant reed in 11 of the county's coastal dune lakes. She added that the herbicide — applied by CBA contractors — is water soluble and wouldn't interfere with other native plant or animal species.

The project will be funded by a $30,000 grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

"The coastal dune lakes are rare and imperiled," she said, adding additonal herbicide applications might occur later this year. "The efforts of the county, the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance and property owners are very important to preserve these unique systems."

Alison McDowell, director of the CBA, said University of Florida researchers assured her that the use of herbicide will not be harmful to the public. During the project, the dune lakes will remain open and be accessible to fish and swim.

"The coastal dune lakes are very important to Walton County both as recreational, aesthetic (and) economic drivers," McDowell said.

Rachel Gwin, restoration coordinator for the CBA, said the project won't wipe out all of the invasive plants, but will reduce their presence to keep the local habitat healthy

Gwin added it's important to keep invasive plants at bay, so they don't jeopardize native plants which also support and house native animals.

"This is just really a continuation of an ongoing project that we've been doing for at least 10 years," she said.

After the herbicide is sprayed, the CBA will remove some of the dead plants by hand.

Anyone wanting to volunteer can email the organization at cba@nwfsc.edu.