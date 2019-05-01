The Christmas Tour of Homes in DeFuniak Springs this year will be sponsored by historic St. Agatha’s Episcopal Church on the Circle. Proceeds will benefit the church’s Preservation Fund, reserved for the upkeep of St. Agatha’s historic structures on the church grounds.

In 2016, two historic homes in the process of renovation were a highlight for many as they learned about the building techniques of the late 19th century and the current building techniques slated or begun for the planned renovations. These homes are now occupied. Seeing them in their completed state illustrates the benefits and joys of historic preservation, restoration, and rehabilitation.

This year, another historic home is being renovated. If construction activities are at a “safe” stage in December, we may find it interesting to learn more about the joys of saving yet another historic structure.

The Church last sponsored the tour in 2016 showcasing eight homes, decorated for Christmas. Also, two museums, the Library (with its armor collection), the Chautauqua Winery, vintage travel trailers, an antique car, and St. Agatha’s three historic buildings were included. The 2019 Tour promises to be just as interesting.

The tour takes place during the day on Dec. 7, 2019 — the first Saturday of the month as is traditional. Mark your calendars now and plan to step into the Christmas spirit throughout the day in DeFuniak Springs.

For more information, or to show your home this year, contact stagathaepiscopal@gmail.com, www.stagathadefuniak.org or call 850-830-7663.