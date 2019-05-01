SANTA ROSA BEACH — A new daytime cafe is coming to Santa Rosa Beach.

First Watch will soon be developed at the corner of U.S. Highway 98 and West Hewett Road. The St. Joe Company, the developer for the project, said the restaurant franchise will be the first in Walton County.

“We are excited to bring a restaurant concept like First Watch to Santa Rosa Beach,” said Dan Velazquez, senior vice president of commercial real estate for St. Joe, in a press release. “The area is experiencing growth in both full-time residents and tourist visitation and this highly visible location is ideally suited for First Watch.”

On the First Watch menu is made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch.

Entrees included an elevated egg sandwich, a dish served with bacon, Gruyere cheeses, avocado, mayo and lemon dressed arugula; Asian pork belly breakfast bowl, served with quinoa, farro and brown rice ancient-grain blend, two cage-free sunny side up eggs, pickled daikon radish and carrot slaw, fresh jalapeno, cilantro and sriracha; and lemon blueberry quinoa pancakes served with lemon blueberry butter and house made granola.

The franchise is the largest and fastest growing daytime only restaurant concept in the U.S., according to the press release. The eatery has over 320 locations in 25 states and two others in Northwest Florida — Destin and Panama City Beach.

“We are very excited to enter the Santa Rosa Beach market,” said Brad Dermond, First Watch franchise owner. “Our philosophy focuses on using the freshest ingredients to create unique menu items served in an inviting atmosphere with a focus on the customer experience.”

Construction is expected to begin this summer. The restaurant, if all goes according to plan, will open in 2020.