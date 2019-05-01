DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — A man who was reported to be swatting the air with a tennis racquet was arrested Wednesday afternoon on drug-related charges.

DeFuniak police officers responded to the area of Burdick Avenue and 4th Street Wednesday afternoon in reference to a report of a man swatting the air with a tennis racquet. Officers arrived to find 38-year-old Rodney Robinson acting erratically.

Robinson explained that he had smoked marijuana recently and offered no reasonable explanation for his behavior. A search of Robinson revealed a small baggie of suspected crystal methamphetamine in his front pocket.

The suspected drugs were field tested as positive and determined to be approximately 1.5 grams of methamphetamine. Robinson was arrested and taken to the Walton County Jail on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription.

“We will continue aggressively combat drugs that plague our community,” said DeFuniak Police Chief James Hurley. “We appreciate the cooperation and support of our community in cleaning up our streets.”