The 2019 LakeFest Car Show will take place May 18, with cruise-in beginning at 9 a.m. in front of the Walton County Heritage Museum on Circle Drive (look for directional signs on Highway 90 and Highway 331). Advanced registration is $10; the day of the show is $15. Car show time and voting is at 10 a.m., closing at 1:30 p.m. with awards presentation on main stage pavilion immediately following parade.

Award categories:

1st, 2nd 3rd place for Modern Class1st, 2nd 3rd place for Classic/vintage Class 1st, 2nd 3rd place for Antique classMayor's Overall Choice

For car show registration forms, visit www.hilltopproductionevents.com.