Dedicated to spreading the game of lacrosse in South Walton and its surrounding areas, the Panhandle Lacrosse Club announced its establishment and now invites those interested in playing the fastest game on two feet to an orientation meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, in Room 119 of the Northwest Florida State College South Walton Center.

“While we hope to expand to more teams in future years, for this first year, we’re offering high-school aged men the opportunity to play,” said Coach Joshua Schmidt. “We will mainly be focused on giving players of all skill levels the chance to strengthen their abilities.”

Schmidt, a former college lacrosse player, said he approaches the game with a player-forward philosophy and is committed to ensuring each athlete improves their lacrosse knowledge throughout their time with the Panhandle Lacrosse Club. With this approach, the Club hopes to build on each player's confidence, teamwork and sportsmanship, ensuring the game's integrity and growth across the Florida Panhandle.

“That’s what these summer leagues are supposed to be about,” said Schmidt. “Learning new skills, keeping players sharp and just enjoying the game.”

Practices are held on Sundays from 3-5 p.m. and Thursdays from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the South Walton Boys & Girls Club. The $150 registration fee includes eight to 10 practice sessions, one pair of shorts, one reversible pinnie and one shooter shirt. For an additional $50, players can compete in the Fourth Annual Tampa Summer Jam lacrosse tournament. Still, players are required to provide their own equipment and travel/lodging.

“We want to give every young man that steps through our organization the opportunity to play lacrosse at the highest level,” said Schmidt. “And this program is going to help them do that.”

For more information about the team, sponsorship opportunities or to register, visit www.panhandlelax.com or contact Schmidt at panhandlelaxclub@gmail.com.