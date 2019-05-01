GRAYTON BEACH — A new art studio has stepped onto the South Walton scene.

Rock Paper Scissors 30a, located in Mystic Porte across from the Shops of Grayton, is owned by Santa Rosa Beach residents Jessica and Chandler Williams. Jessica said they hope to give all ages a place to channel their artistic drive.

The studio is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. After May, the shop will be open seven days a week, Jessica said.

She added that after the lot became available last year, she and her husband couldn't resist the opportunity to create a new concept. The two also own nearby establishments Modus Photography and Mahalo Grayton.

"We kind of immediately thought about what was needed, or what this area was lacking, and that's something for kids to do," she said. "Without going to Sandestin or Destin to do laser tag and arcades, there's really not anything on 30A for all ages to do."

In addition to accepting walk-ins, the shop also hosts two art classes three times a week. On Tuesdays, starting at 9:30 a.m., a 30-minute class is offered for children 3 to 5 years old. From there, an hour-long class starts at 10:30 for kids 6 years and older.

On Wednesday and Fridays, preschool classes starts at 9 a.m., with the older classes starting at 10 a.m.

Jessica's goal is to move away from strictly formatted art classes where everyone ends up with the same finished product. During her classes, guests work on the same project, but are able to customize their creations.

"I was a stay-at-home mom for 10 years and got twins right off the bat, so I can entertain some kids," she said.

Jessica plans to continue tweaking the shop, adding free options for guests including "story times" and "LEGO-building sessions." She also hopped to establish a monthly ladies' night for guests to bring in snacks and alcoholic drinks.

"My favorite quote ... is that creativity is the art of forgetting where you stole the idea," she said. "You don't have to be able to draw or paint some elaborate picture."

For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.rockpaperscissors30a.com.