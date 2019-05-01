The Zoo Gallery, 500 Grand Boulevard, will host artist and children’s author, Raven Roxanne, for an exclusive book signing and reading beginning at 11 a.m. May 11. A reading begins at 11:15.

Based in Charleston, SC, Raven was raised on the Emerald Coast and was inspired to create at a young age from the artistic influence of her family’s eclectic art gallery, The Zoo Gallery. Founded in 1979 by her parents, Chris and Roxie Wilson, The Zoo Gallery carries an extensive array of artwork, pottery, jewelry, and home décor. The Wilsons pride themselves on showcasing the most unusual, and they hand select pieces that are a culmination of both their artistic visions while also providing excellent customer service and great music to everyone who walks in the door.

As one of many artistic minds in her family, Roxanne went on to receive a Bachelor in Fine Arts from Auburn University and then moved on to create works of art that are centered around the thriving strength of women, the beauty of imperfection, and the harmony of mental and physical well-being of the figure.

She partnered with Serena & Lily to launch her storybook at the start of 2019. Serena & Lily hosted her in a cross-country tour, from New York to California, to read her book and teach a “Nest” workshop for children. She has also worked with West Elm for the past three years on a variety of projects. Her collection of teacup and bowls with Anthropologie launched this spring.

“My artistic practice is a response to the colors, energies, textures, and composition of my life,” Roxanne said. “Through my work, I hope to invoke a connection for my viewers while representing the truest version of myself.”

She recently published her first children’s book, “A Raven’s Nest,” which follows a young girl and her mischievous dog as they journey to build their own nest using the varied treasures and creatures they discover at the beach.

In tandem, The Zoo Gallery will host a Magnolia Pearl Trunk Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11-12. Magnolia Pearl is one of The Zoo Gallery’s most popular brands created by Robin Brown from Fredericksburg, Texas. The clothing line is composed of vintage fabrics and laces that can be layered together for a chic, effortless look.

To RSVP for the book signing event, email info@thezoogallery.com.