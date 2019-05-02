MIAMI ― An area of disturbed weather in the tropics continues to be monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

The trough of low pressure extends from South Florida northeastward over the western Atlantic Ocean for hundreds of miles. It is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity, the Hurricane Center said in its 8:50 a.m. Thursday report.

No development is expected as the system moves northeast over the Florida peninsula, recurves to the north, and then moves over the Southeast near the coast.

Chance of development is 10 percent.