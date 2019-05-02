PANAMA CITY — As part of his ongoing push for Congress to pass disaster relief, Sen. Marco Rubio released a video of 16 Hurricane Michael survivors telling Congress in their own words why a supplemental bill is needed right now.

“We are in the best country in the world, but we are allowing our citizens to live the way they are living right now, because of petty partisan politics,” said Mexico Beach resident Kevin Lanier, standing in front of the damaged canal.

Four times Washington D.C. has failed to pass a bill, with all four votes along party lines. Most recently the Republicans voted no over objections to Democrats pushing for additional aid for Puerto Rico that Republicans say was above and beyond what was agreed to. President Donald Trump was also opposed to the additional aid for Puerto Rico.

Other measures have been derailed by the government shutdown or cut out of a larger spending deal.

Last month, Rubio’s staff held office hours in Panama City Beach where they heard a loud chorus of complaints the gridlock on disaster relief. At the meeting, staff told residents that writing letters was not enough, they needed to make videos to show people what it looks like.

Now, Rubio’s office has compiled some of those videos into a mini documentary. The video is meant to amplify the concerns of residents and be a “platform to tell Congress directly how the lack of federal funding has adversely impacted their communities, their jobs, their homes, and their lives.” It’s one of several that have been created in the last few weeks to make the case for recovery, including one by Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried and one by the city of Panama City.

In Rubio’s video, people talk about the frustration of having to wait for something the usually sails through Congress quickly.

“What is taking so long? Why can’t we get the funding? Why can’t we get the help that every other major storm, every other Category Five storm has received?” asked Panama City resident Doug Crosby.

Within 10 days of Hurricane Katrina, Congress passed supplemental disaster relief funding. For Hurricane Ike and Hurricane Gustav, it took 17 days. For Hurricane Andrew, the last Category 5 storm to strike the United States, it took 34 days. For Hurricane Sandy, which sparked bitter debate in Congress, it took 74 days.

More than 200 days after Hurricane Michael, residents in the Panhandle have had enough.

“Act. Do something. Either do something, or come down here and live in a tent with the rest of the folks that are living in tents still,” said Richard Williams, of Marianna.

Calls are mounting to pass a disaster relief bill within the next two weeks, with negotiations underway between the Democrats and the Republicans.

Rubio, who has accused Democrats of playing politics with disaster funding, has urged the Democrats to take the most recent deal that provides $300 million more for Puerto Rico.

“We agree on 90% of it,” Rubio said in the video. “Why can’t we pass the 90% we agree on?”