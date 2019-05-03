FORT WALTON BEACH — The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of multiple gun shots on Fairview Drive.

Deputies found shell casings outside a home around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office press release said. A bullet struck a car in the rear bumper and two bullet holes were found in the exterior wall of the residence.

Multiple shell casings were found in the roadway and front lawn.

The victim told deputies he returned fire at the “unknown” shooters and did not want to pursue charges, signing a drop charges form.