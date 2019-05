WALTON COUNTY — First responders are at the scene of a van versus motorcycle crash at County Road 393 N. and U.S. Highway 98.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office said the northbound lanes of CR 393 are shut down at this time, according to a Facebook post.

The South Walton Fire District is on scene and Florida Highway Patrol is en route.

The Daily News will update this story as more information becomes available.