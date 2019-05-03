Heather Ruiz, 2019 MKAF board chairman, announced the appointment of Gail Pelto, real estate professional with Keller Williams, to the Foundation's board of directors effective immediately.

"Drawing on her years of experience, Gail will provide fresh insights to the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation board of directors as we continue to build the foundation of arts and culture in our community," said Ruiz.

Gail and her husband, John Groah, have called Destin home since 2007. Originally from Michigan, Gail transferred with her previous company to the Clearwater, Florida area in 1999. Currently, she is an active, full time real estate professional with Keller Williams. In addition to assisting her clients in reaching their real estate goals, she is also an educational instructor and new agent mentor with her Keller Williams office. Prior to her real estate career, Gail spent 24 years with ClubCorp, first in event planning, then as a membership director in the country club division and eventually became a field specialist and sales trainer for the company. Always one who has enjoyed helping others succeed through training and mentorship, Gail will soon formally add business coaching to her resume.

Gail and John are both involved with the arts through appreciation and application; John is a prolific painter and has won awards and sold watercolor paintings at the MKAF Festival of The Arts. Gail, who attended Center for Creative Studies Detroit, still practices figure drawing when she has time off through classes and workshops. A MKAF member for the last several years, Gail is also a member of the Arts and Design Society of Fort Walton Beach, serves on the board as the liaison to the Destin Middle School Interact Club with the Destin Rotary Club, is current president of her networking group, Master Networks – Destin Chapter, and a member of the Destin Chamber of Commerce.