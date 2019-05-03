Celebrate the Grand Opening of the Shoppes @ Inlet, 13625 US Highway 98 East in Inlet Beach, with a champagne toast ceremony and reception from 5-7 p.m. May 2. Open to the public, the Grand Opening will offer light bites and refreshments by Shaka Sushi and Noodle Bar, Cafe Aroma and Cowlick Scoop Shop, live music by Matt Lyons and special offerings within each business. Guests that visit and sign up with each merchant can enter to win a grand prize. Goodie Bags with gifts from the merchants will be given to the first 75 guests.

South Walton’s newest shopping center offers over 14,000 square feet of retail businesses including Lovelace Interiors, Inlet Shoppe, South Walton Eyecare, Shaka Sushi & Noodle Bar, CowLick Scoop, Café Aroma and Emerald Coast Urgent Care. The Shoppes @ Inlet enjoys a prime perch overlooking East Emerald Coast Parkway (US 98) and styled to give homage to the historic Florida style, re-claimed wood accents, white painted lap siding. The Courtyard offers all who visit a beautiful outdoor landscape, water feature and comfortable space to relax while you shop.