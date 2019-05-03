Destin Community Center

The following events will be held during the summer at the Destin Community Center unless noted. Pre-registration is required. Register early, as space is limited, at www.cityofdestin.com or at the Center. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information.

• Kids’ Camp: Camp for ages 5-12 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon weekly Monday-Friday, beginning June 3. The camp will consist of games, crafts, swim days, structured playtime and snacks. Comfortable clothes and tennis shoes are required. The weekly fee is $50/resident and $65/non-resident. Supervision is available from noon-1 p.m. at an extra fee of $10/resident and $15/non-resident for the entire week. A cold lunch must be provided if staying the extra hour.

• Dance Camp with Michael “Turboh” Burton: Ages 6-11 learn hip-hop styles from 1-2 p.m. June 3-7. Fee is $35/resident and $45/non-resident.

• Basic Auto Mechanics Camp: Open to children 16 and up, learn the basics of auto mechanics like changing a tire, checking tire pressure and fluid levels, jump starting a dead battery, and more. Class meets from 4-6 p.m. June 5. Fee is $10/resident and $15/non-resident.

• Soccer Camp: Little Feet Soccer Camp for ages 3-6 will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. June 11-13. The camp will focus on the basics of soccer. The fee is $20/non-residents and $15/residents.

• Golf Camp: Ages 7-15 learn how to drive, chip and putt from 1-3 p.m. June 11 and 1-4 p.m. June 13 at Golf Garden. Cost is $40/resident and $50/non-resident.

• Redbird Art Experience: Use a variety of recycled materials to express your creative side for ages 5 and up from 1-3 p.m. June 14 and July 26. Fee is $25/resident and $30/non-resident.

• Babysitting Camp: The courses for ages 11 through 15 will be taught by the Destin Fire Control District from 1-3 p.m. June 11, July 18 and Aug. 6. Each student will be certified in CPR and First Aid. Cost $45/resident and $50/non-resident.

• Volleyball Camp: Ages 9-14 will learn ball control, spiking, setting, and passing from 1-3 p.m. June 17 and 19. Fee is $25/resident and $35/non-resident.

• Tennis Camp: Ages 5-8 learn the basics of serving, backhand, and forehand from 1-2:30 p.m. June 18 and 20 and ages 10-15 from 2:30-4 p.m. June 18 and 20at Buck Destin Park. Fee is $20/resident and $25/non-resident.

• Kids’ Night Out: Ages 5-12 will have a night full of games, movies and pizza from 6-9 p.m. June 21 and July 19. Fee is $20/resident and $30/non-resident.

• Gardening Camp: Ages 5-12 will plant vegetation both for themselves and areas around the Community Center from 1-2:30 p.m. June 23-25. Fee is $35/non-residents and $30/residents.

• Basketball Camp: Ages 5-14 learn fundamentals of passing, dribbling, shooting and sportsmanship from 1-2:30 p.m. June 25, 26 and 27. Ages 9-14 meet from 2:30-4 p.m Wear tennis shoes and comfortable clothes.

• Cheer Camp: Ages 5-9 improve coordination, enthusiasm, team spirit and self-confidence from 1-3 p.m. TBA. Fee is $20/resident and $30/non-resident.

• Cooking and Serving Camp: Youth ages 8-15 plan and prepare a luncheon from 12-3 p.m. July 9-11. Cost is $50/resident and $60/non-resident.

• Dodgeball Camp: Ages 8-14 learn official rules, techniques and strategies from 1-2:30 p.m. July 16-18. Cost is $20/resident and $25/non-resident.

Summer Swim Lessons

Registration for summer swim lessons has opened at the Bernie Lefebvre Aquatic Center in Fort Walton Beach and the Destin Aquatic Center in Destin. Lessons are available for students of all skill levels and ages at a variety of times. For more information, call the Bernie at 863-7946 or the Destin pool at 837-7946. Registration must be done in person. Lessons fill up quickly so sign up early.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast

Members are provided quality instruction, engaging activities and field-trip experiences. The summer program is open to students who have completed kindergarten. The fee is $400, with discounted rates available for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch. ​A one-time, $25 registration fee will be added to all summer memberships. The Summer Youth Development Program ope​rates Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Destin Club) ​following the last day of school until the 2019/20 school year begins. Summer programming will be offered at the following Clubs: Pensacola-Englewood Club, Destin Elementary, Fort Walton Beach Youth, Fort Walton Beach Teen, Kenwood Elementary, South Walton, and DeFuniak Springs Club.

Walton County Emergency Management launches HERricane Florida

This summer, Walton County Emergency Management will launch its pilot program of HERricane Florida. Landfall will take place at Walton High School in DeFuniak Springs from June 10-14.

This free one-week day camp is geared toward high school girls, beginning ninth grade next school year.

HERricane Florida is a statewide initiative that highlights and empowers women in the field of Emergency Management, as well as contributes to the promotion and professionalization of Emergency Management and other Public Safety fields as a career.

The overall mission is to develop and elevate women as leaders in their community, while demonstrating emergency management as a positive force for public safety and government.

Educational objectives and experiences will include:

Disaster SkillsLeadershipNetworkingCareer ExplorationProfessionalismSelf Confidence Building

The young ladies will be mentored by female leaders in the Emergency Management and Public Safety professions, as well as others from the community.

To register, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HERricane2019

A parent/guardian orientation will take place prior to the beginning of camp, and you will receive additional information via email.

Creative Kids Camp

The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County (CAA) announces the return of Creative Kids Camp, a series of week-long visual arts camp sessions designed to give primary, elementary, and middle school-aged children a different daily hands-on experience.

Camp sessions are scheduled Monday through Friday with a different age group served each week. Primary sessions for ages 4-6 run June 10-14 and July 15-19 from 9 a.m. to noon. Elementary sessions for ages 7-9 will run June 17-21 and July 22-26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Middle school sessions for ages 10-13 will run June 24-28 and July 29-Aug. 2 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Creative Kids Camps take place in the CAA’s Bayou Arts Center, 105 Hogtown Bayou Lane in Santa Rosa Beach.

Creative Kids Camp lead instructor Sue Davis is a former school teacher who incorporated arts education into her twelve years of teaching preschool and elementary aged students in Destin and Tallahassee. Davis and pottery instructor Stacy Martin will lead students in various projects throughout each week, including two pottery hand-building projects where they will tour the CAA's new pottery studio and learn the basics of glazing and firing pottery. Campers will learn how to work with a variety of mediums and use different techniques so that they go home at the end of the week with a diverse portfolio of work.

Early bird pricing of $175-$200 per child is available now for each five-day session, and space is limited. Early bird registrants will not be charged ticketing fees for additional cost savings. Prices will increase to $200-$250 per child one week in advance of each camp session, and daily drop-in registrations will be available as well. Multiple week discounts apply per child. All supplies are included. Registration is available online at CulturalArtsAlliance.com. Students should be dressed for a fun and messy art experience and should come to class with a peanut-free lunch and water bottle. Snacks will be provided. For more information, call 850-622-5970 or email info@culturalartsalliance.com.

ADSO’s Kids' Summer Art Camp

The Arts and Design Society offers the opportunity for children to participate in creating visual arts in its summer "Kids' Art Camp." Classes begin on Monday with clay artistry and feature a different medium each day, including drawing, painting, and other media. Each week ends with an art show and reception for the families during the second half of Friday's class.

Session 1: Ages 6 - 8, June 17-21, 9:30 -11:30 a.m.Session 2: Ages 9-13, June 17-21, 1-3 p.m.Session 3: Ages 6-11, July 8-12, 9:30 -11:30 a.m.Session 4: Ages 6 - 11, July 8-12, 1-3 p.m.

The cost for each of the week-long sessions is $70 per child ($60 for the children of ADSO members). Pre-registration is required by June 14, for June sessions, and by July 5 for July sessions. Classes will be held at the ADSO Art Center, 17 First Street, SE, Fort Walton Beach. For further information or to register, call 244-1271, or visit www.artsdesignsociety.org.

Nature Rocks

The E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center and Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation join forces with Nature Rocks, a two week-long immersive experience including hands-on drumming classes with percussionist Zig Wajler of “Hands on with Zig,” theatre and creative writing with award-winning playwright and actress, Nancy Hasty, and hands-on nature activities featuring live animal ambassadors. A student showcase at the end of each week will feature African beats and a Lion King-style theatre performance for family and friends.

Rising second through eighth graders can register at www.eowilsoncenter.org or www.mattiekellyartsfoundation.org. Two sessions are available, July 15 to 19 (1st Session) and July 22 to 26 (2nd Session).