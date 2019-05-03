WALTON COUNTY — The northbound lanes of the Clyde B. Wells Bridge were shut down Thursday night following a two vehicle rollover.

Analleli Perez-Diaz, 17 of DeFuniak Springs, was traveling north in the right lane of U.S. Highway 331 crossing the bridge at 9:15 p.m., according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol. Another vehicle, driven by Ricardo Flores of Santa Rosa Beach, was traveling on the same highway in the left lane.

Perez-Diaz tried to change lanes and violated the right of way, the press release said. The collision caused Flores vehicle to rotate clockwise and overturned onto their right sides.

The northbound lanes of the Clyde B. Wells Bridge were shut down while the overturned vehicles were removed. The lanes reopened at 1:17 a.m.

There were no injuries reported. Perez-Diaz was charged with improper lane change.