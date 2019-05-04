A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for westernmost Northwest Florida as a cold front approaching the area begins to push scattered to numerous storms into the area.

The watch is in effect until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service says there’s a slight risk of severe thunderstorms capable of producing straight-line winds and 1-inch hail. The risk of tornadoes will be minimal. Brief heavy rains will also be possible.

The watch is also in effect in several Alabama and Mississippi counties as far north as Selma.