Snead State

hosts Awards Day

Snead State Community College highlighted the end of the Spring Semester with special recognition of student achievements during its annual Awards Day on April 25.

Northeast Alabama honorees included:

• Accounting: Katelyn Drain, Crossville; Celeste Collier, Guntersville

• Agricultural Science: Kaitlyn Williams, Boaz

• All-Alabama Academic Team members: Abby Williams, Crossville

• Applied Business: Bailey Boman, Boaz

• Computer Science: Chris Terrell, Albertville

• Economics: Shelby Brothers, Geraldine

• English: Angela Barajas-Salcido, Boaz

• History: Jamie Whitten, Boaz

• Mathematics: Sophomore Award, Cody Parris, Fyffe. Freshman Award: Griffin Johnson, Huntsville

• Music: Best All Around Music Student, Kyle Adams, Boaz; Most Improved Musician: Tyler Myers, Boaz

• Nursing: Highest GPA in Second Level RN, Peighton Ponder, Albertville; Clinical Excellence First Level, Craig Andrews, Fyffe; Clinical Excellence Second Level, Diana Kelley, Albertville

• Political Science: Timothy Handley, Albertville

Scholarship recipients included:

• Athens State University: Ginny Hester, Boaz; Gracie Box, Altoona; Banesa Ramirez-Alcantar, Albertville; Bailey Maynard, Boaz; Daniel Pee, Boaz; Ashton Willmore, Boaz; Grace Duke, Boaz; Harley Bobo, Rainsville; Jerica Snead, Boaz

• Auburn University: Uriel Franco, Albertville; John Strickland, Boaz; Caelyn Wigley, Boaz

• Jacksonville State University: Kailey Marie Anello, Crossville; Warren Brylee Argy, Boaz; Bret L. Armstrong, Geraldine; Payton Sarah Bannister, Boaz; Angela Barajas, Boaz; Amie M. Benjamin, Albertville; Victoria S. Bentley, Guntersville; Zackary C. Billups, Boaz; Kayleigh S. Briscoe, Douglas; Elizabeth Marie Buchanan, Attalla; Shelly Butler, Boaz; Avery C. Byars, Geraldine; Kayla F. Chandler, Boaz; Ashton Kathryn Downey, Southside; Grace C. Duke, Boaz; Emily Epperson, Albertville; Jordyn F. Garmon, Boaz; Adrienne Elizabeth Gibson, Dawson; Sarah L. Huff, Attalla; Jackson Hulgan, Albertville; Chloe Johnson, Geraldine; Caleigh J. Kitchens, Albertville; Cleveland Lang, Guntersville; Desiree Rose Lepez, Albertville; Kody R. Martinez, Boaz; Alicia Mateo, Albertville; Caitlin H. Morgan, Boaz; Justin Garrett Murphy, Crossville; Autumn Jade Patterson, Boaz; Natalie Kate Patterson, Albertville; Mary K. Patton, Collinsville; Casi E. Phillips, Altoona; Logan L. Politakis, Crossville; Mackenzie E. Pope, Crossville; Kayleigh M. Powell, Geraldine; Kelli R. Rusk, Crossville; Amberly K. Sampson, Crossville; Leslie Santiago, Albertville; Madison N. Self, Boaz; Meliena D. Slaton, Albertville; Victoria Christine Smith, Boaz; Emily Starnes, Albertville; Hailey Alexandria Taylor, Boaz; Kassie A. Tillbrook, Boaz; Jacob A. Waits, Albertville; Olivia S. Wherry, Albertville; Abby J. Williams, Crossville

• Mississippi State University: Kaitlyn Williams, Boaz

• University of Alabama: Mary J. Adams, Albertville; Oscar Lucas Altamirano, Guntersville; Kailey Marie Anello, Crossville; Anna G. Eubanks, Altoona; Allie Jett, Fort Payne; Carlee S. Landers, Albertville; Michaela L. McGuire, Attalla; Caleigh J. Morrow, Arab; Kayleigh M. Powell, Guntersville; Kelli Rebekah Rusk, Crossville; Madison N. Self, Boaz; Collin M. Stone, Albertville; Layton B. Thrasher,Boaz; Connor E. Todd, Albertville.

• UAB: Allie Clackley, Albertville; Angela Barajas-Salcido, Boaz; Oscar Altamirano, Guntersville; Mary Kathryn Hunt, Boaz; Sara Coe, Albertville; Amber Crosby, Altoona; Leslie Santiago, Albertville; Abby Williams, Crossville; Cassie Norris, Grove Oak; Mary Katherine Patton, Collinsville; Kayleigh Powell, Guntersville; Meagan Moore, Albertville

• UAH: Edith Ayala-Villacorta, Albertville; Johnathan Berrey, Arab; Macie Breighner, Crossville; Taylor Brock, Boaz; Samantha Brown, Boaz; Allie Clackley, Albertville; Sara Coe, Albertville; Tyler Dobbins, Boaz; Jessica Griffith, Centre; Judson Lackey, Boaz; Jeremy Mitchell, Oneonta; Meagan Moore, Albertville; Cassie Norris, Grove Oak; Victoria Patterson, Athens; Dali Phillips, Boaz; Tyler Pike, Decatur; Mackenzie Pope, Crossville; Kayleigh Powell, Guntersville; Adam Pruitt, Attalla; Jameson Reynolds, Arab; Jacob Rich, Hoover; Erika Roman, Hartselle; Tiffani Schwaiger, Cullman; Emma Summerlin, Guntersville; Hailey Taylor, Boaz; Jaila Thomas, Collinsville; Kassie Tillbrook, Boaz; Abby Williams, Crossville

In addition to the individual student awards, the college recognized student organizations such as Phi Beta Lambda and the student Ambassadors for their work during the academic year. The Ambassadors were selected as Club of the Year by the Student Government Association.

Area students

honored at Troy

Two Northeast Alabama students were recognized for outstanding achievements at Troy University during the school’s Honors Convocation.

Kelsey Martin of Ashville received the Georgia Irene Gill Davis Award and June Wolford of Guntersville received the Scholars Award and Alpha Epsilon Delta Award.

Phi Beta Kappa

inducts Wright

Charles Wright of Guntersville, has been inducted into the University of Alabama’s chapter of Phi Beta Kappa.

Founded on Dec. 5, 1776, The Phi Beta Kappa Society is the nation’s most prestigious academic honor society. It has chapters at 286 colleges and universities in the United States, 50 alumni associations, and more than half a million members worldwide. Noteworthy members include 17 U.S. presidents, 39 justices of the Supreme Court of the United States and more than 130 Nobel laureates.

Students tapped

for Phi Kappa Phi

Several Northeast Alabama students recently were inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at UAB:

ALBERTVILLE: Eunice Stone

BOAZ: Christina Walker

GADSDEN: Brian Evans, Sarah Freeman, Anna Strickland, Myla Wildes

SOUTHSIDE: Michael Nelson

They are among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

GSCC recognizes

Students of Distinction

The Honors Committee at Gadsden State Community College has recognized 42 students as Students of Distinction for 2018-19. These students are nominated and selected by the faculty and staff of the college.

To be eligible, students must have a 3.5 minimum GPA, be eligible to graduate (or complete their program of study at Gadsden State) by the end of the Summer Semester, exhibit service to the college, demonstrate leadership in academic and extracurricular activities, demonstrate leadership in community-related activities and the potential for future achievement. Selected were:

ALEXANDRIA: Heather Young

ANNISTON: Jamerious Borden, Kiara Funderburg, Beverley Graham, Haley Shaw, LeDerrius Willis

ASHVILLE: Phillip Johnson

CENTRE: James Starr, Emily Williams

GADSDEN: DaMeisha Burnette, Arreon Byers, Kyle Cunningham, Rebecca Gaston, Stephanie Johnson, Nadia Katbi, Jake Lasseter, Coley Marlow, Mustafa Pointer, Andrew Schomburg, Hannah Swann, AndreAnna Wachtler

GLENCOE: Wei Chen, Andrew Lang

HILLSBORO: Kristian Barrett

JACKSONVILLE: Mason Atkins, Crimson Cole, Aja Diamond

LEESBURG: Justin Bradley, Lauren Richardson

OXFORD: Christina Rosch

PIEDMONT: Brooklyn Perkins, Brandy Walker

RAINBOW CITY: Lauren Reeves, Mariela Rios-Balboa

RAINSVILLE: Elijah Graham

SOUTHSIDE: Hannah Grantland, Rachel Mayo, Andrew Parton, Jordan Reavis, Alexis Rich

TALLADEGA: Bethany Milstead

WEAVER: Caely Williams

GSCC selects

Rising Scholars

The Honors Committee at Gadsden State Community College has selected 32 students to the inaugural class of Rising Scholars.

Rising Scholars are nominated and selected by the faculty of each division of the college. To be eligible, students must have a 3.5 minimum GPA, complete 30 to 53 credit hours by the end of the Spring Semester and exhibit service to the college, demonstrate leadership in academic and extracurricular activities and demonstrate leadership in their communities by participating in at least one extracurricular activity.

Selected were:

ANNISTON: Ta’Dallious Brown, Dezaray Dean, Christa Guy, Cana Henry, Tyler Kelly, Haley Sims

ASHVILLE: Felicia Fleming

ATTALLA: Abeba Dickens, Rayley Nelson

CENTRE: Kyle Burgess

FORT PAYNE: Emily Bobo

GADSDEN: Jay Crandell, Charles Griffith, Maggie Grizzard, Kirsten Holderfield, Landon Johnson, Jessica Nunnally, Jeremy Wilson

GALLANT: Javin O’Barr

HEFLIN: Gracen Oswalt

JACKSONVILLE: Alexis King, Brianna Putman

LEESBURG: Melani Alward, Desiree Andrews

RAGLAND: Nicholas Ford

RAINBOW CITY: Kristin Flanery, Fenny Patel

SOUTHSIDE: Dawson Boggs, Jennifer Clark

WEAVER: Emily Smith

TEMPLE, GEORGIA: ShelbiDawn East

SOUTH KOREA: Seoyoung Park