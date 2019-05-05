Recently, there’s been a litany of media coverage around customary use in Walton County. Whether it’s because summer is right around the corner and we can expect to see more visitors on our shorelines, or because of the case filed by Walton County to affirm the existence of recreational customary use on all private property, one thing is certain: Mutual respect is needed on all sides of the debate on customary use and facts, not misinformation, should inform that debate.

Florida Coastal Property Rights (FlaCPR), created by Walton beachfront owners, for Walton beachfront owners, is seeking to do that by keeping property owners, as well as the media and anyone interested, informed through a number of channels, including our website (FlaCPR.com) and social media (facebook.com/FloridaCoastalPropertyRights and @CoastalRights).

The recent media attention, however, has compelled us to address a few points made throughout the coverage directly, including the facts surrounding customary use, quiet title, signage on beaches and the current use of private beachfront property.

In a perfect world, we would all get along, but that does not always occur. The most prevalent myth we see as beachfront property owners is that we don’t want to allow visitors onto our beaches. In reality, beachfront owners acknowledge that everyone can walk along the shoreline according to Florida statute, and many mean high-water line property owners have allowed the use of the beach by respectful people and asked people who were not respectful to leave, exercising their property right of exclusion. And, while some beachfront property owners do choose to close their beach to everyone, there are also those beachgoers who intentionally cause conflict or are disrespectful – in both cases, though, these are the extremes and not the vast majority, which is important to recognize.

It has also been stated that the majority of beaches in Walton County are “private.” That simply isn’t the case. In fact, over half of Walton County’s beaches – more than 13 miles – are public. There is plenty of beach to enjoy in Walton County, for residents and visitors alike. We welcome visitors and hope to promote this reality, so that this distortion of the facts does not negatively impact tourism in our area.

Some have also loudly claimed that beachfront property owners turned public beach private using quiet title court decisions. This claim is false. Quiet title, which has been in statute for more than 100 years, was created in order to quiet disputes in title, ergo quiet title. It is intended to “remove clouds from the title to the land.” A judge is presented evidence that shows the current owner of the property and why there is a “cloud” on the title. Decisions affirm the existing ownership of the property as part of deciding whether to grant the judgment. Evidence must be provided that justifies why the land should be titled to the new owner. It is a fact-based, evidentiary process, as a judge decides whether to grant title to the proposed new owner from the existing owner, based upon preponderance of the evidence.

Signs have also been a point of contention and while some blame the statute now in place as a result of House Bill 631, signage is actually governed by another statute entirely. None of us want to see unsightly signs or barriers on Walton County beaches.

FlaCPR continues to urge mutual respect, on both the part of beachfront owners and beachgoers – that includes stopping the use of public relations stunts by customary use advocates meant to sew further division in our community – so that valuable law enforcement resources are not wasted on trespassing disputes.

That leads to our final point on HB 631. The bottom line is the law created a judicial framework to resolve disputes and ensure private property rights are not infringed upon. Nothing in the law privatized public beaches. As beachfront property owners, we do believe our property rights are sacred and will continue to defend them against attack. That doesn’t, however, mean there can’t be mutual respect among everyone in Walton County when it comes to the use of our beaches.

Tammy Alford is the president of FlaCPR and a Walton County Gulf-front landowner.