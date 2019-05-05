FREEPORT ― A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run after being struck by a car just north of the Clyde B. Wells Bridge on Sunday morning, lawmen say.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim has been identified as Jacob Jennings Dixon, 25, of Freeport.

The release said a small, dark red Honda sedan was heading north on U.S. Highway 331 at 4:45 a.m. near the intersection with Sparkleberry Lane when it entered the median. The release didn’t say why the car entered the median.

When it re-entered the road, the Honda struck a person who was standing in the inside lane.

By 8:30 p.m. Sunday, FHP found the Honda. The investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information about the car or its driver is asked to call the FHP at *347 on a mobile phone or 245-1402.

Investigator, Cpl. Mark Kemp, may also be emailed at markkemp@flhsmv.gov.