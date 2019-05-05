FREEPORT ― A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car just north of the Clyde B. Wells Bridge on Sunday morning, lawmen say.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until relatives are notified.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, a small, dark red Honda sedan was heading north on U.S. Highway 331 near the intersection with Sparkleberry Lane when it “entered the median.” The release didn’t say why the car entered the median.

When it re-entered the road, the Honda struck a person who was standing in the inside lane.

The Honda was last seen heading north on U.S. 331, leaving the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FHP says the Honda should have front-end damage to the grill, bumper and at least one of the headlights.

Anybody with information about the car or its driver is asked to call the FHP at *347 on a mobile phone or (850) 245-1402.

You can also email the investigator, Cpl. Mark Kemp, at markkemp@flhsmv.gov .