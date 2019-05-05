DEFUNIAK SPRINGS ― A Walton County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a head-on collision with a teenager Saturday morning but neither party was injured, officials say.

The deputy, Jody Levon Day, was driving his 2018 Ford Explorer south on Deal Loop in response to a call for service when he spotted a 2009 Ford Focus being driven by a 17-year-old DeFuniak Springs teen, a Florida Highway Patrol press release said.

Day tried to initiate a traffic stop but the teen, according to the release, failed to yield and collided head-on with the Explorer.

Both vehicles came to a rest at the point of impact. Neither the deputy nor the teen was injured.

The teen was charged with driving without a license and DUI. The teen’s name and gender was not listed in the press release.