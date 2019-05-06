Dunlap & Shipman, P.A. has welcomed John P. Townsend and Michael P. Dickey to the firm. Both attorneys will be based out of the firm’s South Walton office.

Mike Dickey, who relocated to Walton County in the wake of Hurricane Michael, has joined Dunlap & Shipman as a partner. He has represented civil litigants in a wide variety of disputes, ranging from defective product claims to complex commercial litigation. He has been recognized by Martindale Hubbell as an AV rated attorney, signifying the highest level of professional excellence, and he has been named as one of Florida Trend Magazine's Legal Elite in the field of commercial litigation. He is also very active with the Florida Bar, where he is currently serving on the Board of Governors.

Dickey graduated magna cum laude from the University of Georgia School of Law. Prior to entering the practice of law, he served as an F-15 pilot in the United States Air Force from 1986-1994, and flew 31 combat mission in the Persian Gulf War. At Dunlap & Shipman, Dickey will continue to focus on complex commercial litigation, as well as circuit civil mediation and arbitration.

John Townsend, who is a Florida Bar board-certified specialist in condominium and planned development law, has also joined the firm as a partner. His practice will continue to focus on community association representation (condominium and homeowners associations), including service as general counsel for community associations and representation of clients in matters involving civil litigation, arbitration and mediation. He is an active member of the North Gulf Coast Chapter of the Community Association Institute, past chapter president, and is currently serving on the Chapter’s board of directors. Townsend is also an AV rated attorney by Martindale Hubbell, signifying the highest level of professional excellence as rated by his peers.

Townsend has practiced law in Northwest Florida since 1981 and is licensed to practice in all Florida state courts, as well as the United States District Court for the Northern District of Florida, and in the United States Circuit Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. He is a sixth generation Floridian, born and raised in north central Florida. He attended the University of Florida where he earned a bachelor's degree in political science and law degree from the University of Florida College of Law.