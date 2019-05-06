SEASIDE — Nearly 4,000 people recently participated in a South Walton road race to benefit Seaside Neighborhood School.

More than $530,000 was raised during the 2019 Seaside School Half Marathon & 5K and Taste of the Race, said Teresa Horton, executive director of the Seaside School Foundation. All in all, the weekend brought around 12,000 guests to Seaside, she added in an email.

Festivities began March 1 with Taste of the Race — a dinner with different vendors hosted by chefs Emeril Lagassee, Jim Shirley and Jim Richard. The following day, visitors geared up before the March 3 race by picking up race packets and checking out the expo at the Seaside Lyceum.

This year marked the 17th annual run, and planning for next year's Seaside School Half Marathon & 5K and the Taste of the Race has already begun.

"To date, we have been honored to grant over $4 million to further education and enrichment programs at Seaside School, and we hope to continue to grow that number even more as we move forward," she said in the email.

Seaside School is one of the oldest public charter schools in the state, educating students in fifth through 12th grades.

For more information, visit www.runseasidefl.com.