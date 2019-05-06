FREEPORT — A thief needed less than a second to snatch a woman’s wallet from her purse — but security cameras are always on the alert.

The crime, committed March 22, occurred at the Publix grocery store in Freeport, and now that the fast-fingered pickpocket has used a stolen credit card, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has released video footage of the original theft.

Video footage from inside the Publix showed a black female stepping behind the victim, taking the wallet out of her purse and walking off, a Monday news release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, dark gray sweat pants, sandals and a baseball cap, it said.

A woman who fit the description obtained following the Freeport heist used the stolen credit card at the Walmart in DeFuniak Springs. This time, the Sheriff’s Office said, she was wearing a long-sleeved pink sweatshirt with the words “Panama City Beach Florida,” gray pants, a ball cap, and what appeared to be a wig.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is asked to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 892-8111 or remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.

Submit a web tip at www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.