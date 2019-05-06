It's easy to look at Sipsey Valley's record and wonder how the heck the Bears are just two wins away from playing for a baseball state championship.

The Bears entered the Class 4A playoffs three weeks ago with a 10-12 mark. Fast-forward to today and Sipsey Valley stands at 16-14 heading into this week's semifinal round. Sipsey Valley hosts Mobile Christian (23-11), last year's Class 3A champ, in a three-game series starting Friday. No time has been set.

"We kind of got a roll on the right time," Sipsey Valley coach Bobby Moore said. "We hit a spot where we didn’t play as well, but now the pitching, defense and hitting, it’s all kind of coming together."

Two other teams from the West Alabama area are back in the semifinals. Class 6A Hillcrest (30-5) advanced after this past weekend's series win against Benjamin Russell. The Patriots, winner of the 2016 title, make their fourth straight semifinal appearance. Hillcrest travels to Chelsea (24-13) on Friday.

Gordo (29-9) is also back in the Class 3A semifinals. The Greenwave, winner of the 2017 title, is playing in its third straight semifinal round. Gordo hosts Providence Christian (26-8) on Friday.

For Sipsey Valley, the key to the playoff success starts back in the regular season.

"People look at that record – they kind of wonder what that's about," Moore said. "When you look at our record and see who we play – we play Tuscaloosa County, Northridge several times. In those games we are right there with them. We are benefiting now from playing that schedule."

Sipsey Valley swept LAMP last weekend 6-3, 2-0.

"We were able to hit the ball well in the first game," Moore said. "We have pitched well in most games and have played well in the field. We are playing good team baseball."

Greenwave of momentum

For Gordo, the key to the quarterfinal win was the first game against Opp on Friday. The game went nine innings and the Greenwave broke through with three runs in the ninth to get the 8-5 win and momentum.

"We left yesterday morning and knew it was going to be a long drive," Gordo coach Jonathan Pate said. "That first game went nine innings, and we were able to get the win. They held their No. 1 (pitching ace) for Game 2, so we knew we had our work cut out for us.

"We were fortunate to score early on them, and Rhett (Mullenix) threw great for us. Clay Herring came in for us in the fourth, and our pitching just held up the whole time."

Gordo crushed Opp for the 13-3 win in six innings.

The Greenwave has five seniors leading the team this season. Cade Junkin plays second base, Nate Mullenix is an outfielder and pitcher, Rhett Mullenix plays third base and pitcher, Lucas Wilborn is an outfielder and pitcher, and Cabel Mullenix is in the outfield. The three Mullenixes are cousins.

"Each year is different and you have different kids," Pate said. "Each team takes on different characteristics. From day one this group has played well together. The seniors have given us quality leadership. The toughest thing is getting through the week, keeping your emotions in check, to get to that Friday-Saturday (playoff) series. This group has handled it well. Luckily we get to play at Gordo this week. Our kids are excited about it."

Patriot power

Hillcrest is making its fourth straight 6A semifinal appearance, coming up short the last two years and winning the championship in 2016.

The Patriots were pushed to a third game in their series with Benjamin Russell, winning 10-0 in six innings.

Christian Jones pitched a complete game, one-hitter and struck out six.

“It’s big for the school and the program to carry on the tradition,” Jones said Friday. “It’s a great journey we have been on this year, and it’s an amazing group of guys.”

Hillcrest scattered 12 hits and jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning. Kash Ryan made it 7-0 with a two-run home run in the second inning and the Patriots had a 9-0 lead through four innings.

Patrick Hollyhand and Garrett McMillan each finished with two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Colton Lunceford hit a two-run double.

“Our guys really did their jobs, and this is what they wanted and they went out and got it,” Hillcrest coach Garner said Friday.