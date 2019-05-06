Tuscaloosa Infrastructure and Public Services will be sweeping the following general areas the week of May 06, 2019.

• 15th Street to Hargrove Road (Forest Lake Area), Meador Drive, Highland Oaks Drive, Springbrook, 36th Street East.

• Heatherbrook, Redbud Lane, El Dorado East, Woodland Forest Drive, Overbrook Road, Orchard Lane, Bryant Circle to Huntland Drive.

• First Place NE, Summerfield Drive, Green Acres Drive, 46th Avenue East, Lynn Haven, 14th Place East, Redmont Drive, Hillsdale Circle, Brookhill Road, Ridgewood Road, Somerset Place, Firethorn Drive, Hillswood Lane, Woodland Hills Drive, Red Oak Lane.

• Oak Chase, Waterfall Lane, Brook Highland Drive, Bluegrass Parkway, Sierra Drive, Meretta Lane, Lake Ridge Lane, Grand Arbor Drive, Shamley Drive, Harbor Ridge Way, Yacht Club, Normandy Place, Essex Circle NE.

In order to allow the sweepers to do a thorough job, please refrain from parking on the street in these areas this week.