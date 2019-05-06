MIRAMAR BEACH — From 2017 to 2018, the total economic impact of tourism in Walton County grew by around $230 million.

To kick off National Travel and Tourism Week, the Walton County Tourist Development Council hosted its annual meeting Monday at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa.

More than 200 people attended the event to hear keynote speaker Tom Morrison, recognize crucial members of the community and hear firsthand the impacts tourism has on the local economy.

According to Jay Tusa, executive director for the TDC, 23,000 people have jobs directly related to tourism in Walton County. Tourism also accounted for nearly 70% of countywide tax revenue in 2018, he added.

During Tusa's presentation, he said that for every dollar spent to market toward tourists, they spent more than $300 while on vacation. In 2018, tourism had a total economic impact of $4.7 billion and accounted for 77% of retail spending in Walton.

"There's a tax benefit for everybody throughout the entire county from tourism," Tusa said. "Being able to have people who work in this industry and can pay their mortgage, provide food for their families, make a living off the tourism industry, that's really amazing."

According to information handed out to those in attendance, of the TDC's $23 million budget in 2018, 45% was spent on beach operations with 43% spent on marketing. Tourists also spent over $1.5 billion in lodging and restaurants alone, and more than 17,000 people visited South Walton visitor centers.

Those recognized during the event included Tracy Louthain, recipient of the Van Ness Butler Jr. Award — an honor Tusa said was the "pinnacle" award in the hospitality industry. Other recipients were Jeff Archer of YOLO Board, who won the Above and Beyond Hospitality Award, and Jenna Varney, who was named 2019 Artist of the Year.

David Demarest, director of communications for the TDC, said the day was all about "driving home" the importance of tourism and the benefits its has on local developments.

Demarest added that everyone living in Walton County benefits from tourism in some way.

"We consider everybody in Walton County to be a partner in tourism," he said. "Tourists aren't just on the road, they're bringing their money down here, and they're making our lifestyle possible."