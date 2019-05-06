WALTON COUNTY — The Walton County Sheriff's Office "Singin' Lawman" is heading to Washington D.C. to perform during National Police Week.

Reserve Deputy Artie Rodriguez, a local county music performer known for his original "If It Wasn't for the Badge," was selected to sing at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service May 15. The 38th annual ceremony honors officers killed in the line of duty from the previous year.

Rodriguez will sing "If It Wasn't for the Badge" before the guest speaker steps on stage, which historically has been the sitting president. Thousands of law enforcement will also be present, in addition to family members of the fallen officers.

"This is a great honor to go," Rodriguez said. "They could have picked any other singer in the U.S. and they picked me."

The song, co-written by Tom Cooper in 2016, is dedicated to those who died in the line of duty. Rodriguez said it was inspired by attending the funerals of those who were killed locally. He now travels across the U.S., performing the song at officers' funerals.

"This will be the second president I will perform for," said Rodriguez said, assuming that President Donald Trump will again be the guest speaker. "I performed in front of President Clinton back in 2000 at a Korean War memorial ceremony.

Rodriguez says it will be a stirring event.

"I'm having mixed emotions because years ago when I was patrolling I was lucky enough to make it back home to my family, while these others did not," he continued. "It’s a great honor to pay respect for the sacrifice that they made."

The ceremony will be aired live on C-Span at 10 a.m. May 15. It is expected to run approximately two hours.