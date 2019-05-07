Summer fun on the Panhandle has two new destinations. The Shard Shop has opened two Summer Pop-Up Shops, one in Grand Boulevard and one in the Village of Baytowne Wharf.

The Shard Shop is a make-your-own-art boutique with two permanent shops open year round in Destin and Grayton Beach.

ShardWorx art is art made with glass and resin on canvas. All skill levels, ages 6-96, are welcome. Classes run all day long and into the evening at most shops. A full line of retail art products including ShardWorx Art Kits are offered so you can take the concept home with you. Staff art is available for sale at reasonable prices, as well.

The pop-up in Grand Boulevard in Sandestin will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. now through Labor Day. Reservations can be made by visiting ​www.shardshop.com​ or call at 850-737 - 1221.

The Village of Baytowne Wharf will also be open through Labor Day. Walk-ins only. For more information, call 850-830-3885.