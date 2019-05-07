FREEPORT — Lawmen are searching for the suspect of a hit and run that killed a 25-year-old.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, a small, dark red Honda sedan, said to be driven by 24-year-old Franklin Naun Caballero Velasquez, was traveling north on Highway 331. Jacob Dixon, 25, of Freeport, was standing inside the travel lane on 331 when the Honda entered the median, re-entered the road, and hit Dixon.

Velasquez was seen leaving the scene. Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

By 8:30 p.m. Sunday, FHP found the Honda.

Anyone with information about Velasquez's whereabouts is asked to contact FHP at *347 or 850-245-1402 or your local crime stoppers.