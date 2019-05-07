DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — A call about a suspicious parked vehicle led to drug charges, officials said.

Officers responded to a local apartment complex Tuesday morning in reference to a parked suspicious vehicle with the occupants sleeping inside, according to a press release from the DeFuniak Springs Police Department.

Contact was made with the driver, 35-year-old Amber Bienia of Fort Walton Beach, and the front seat passenger, 28-year-old Aaron Anderson of DeFuniak Springs. During the investigation, Anderson pulled out a small baggy containing marijuana, the release sai.

Additional baggies that contained meth were also found on Anderson. Bienia was found to have paraphernalia consistent with smoking marijuana.

Anderson was arrested and taken to the Walton County Jail on charges of possession of meth and possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis.

Bienia was issued a notice to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.