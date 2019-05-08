Sacred Heart Rehabilitation will host a free comprehensive, evidence-based discussion on symptoms, prolonged effects and treatment options for the management of concussions from 11 a.m. to noon May 17 at Sacred Heart Rehabilitation at the Market Shops, 9375 Emerald Coast Parkway West - Unit 1, in Miramar Beach. To register, visit healthcare.ascension.org/Events or call 278-3600.

There are 1.6 to 3.8 million sports-related concussions in the U.S every year. Other traumas can cause concussions such as falls, motor vehicle accidents or any direct force or blow to the body and or head. The most common symptoms are headaches, fatigue, dizziness, imbalance, slurred or slow speech and poor concentration. Speech therapist, Stephanie Borg, CCC-SLP, CBIS and physical therapist, Leslie Moskal, DPT, will speak about concussion management and how physical and speech therapy can reduce post-concussion symptoms.

Valuable information for coaches and parents will be provided on concussion recognition, sideline assessment and the benefits of obtaining a baseline assessment in advance of any unexpected injury.