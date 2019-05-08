Digital Graffiti, presented by the Alys Foundation and sponsored by Christie Digital at Alys Beach, announces the finalists for the 2019 festival. The projection-art festival found on Scenic Highway 30A will be held May 17-18. Tickets are now on sale for the event, where more than 20 artists from 12 countries will gather at Alys Beach to showcase their digital artwork via projection on Alys Beach’s iconic white stucco community and vie for cash prizes totaling $10,000.

Artists worldwide submitted original works of digital art to be showcased in the juried festival. The 2019 awards include Best of Show ($5,000 prize), Curator’s Choice ($2,000 prize), and three Special Recognition honors (at $1,000 prize each), selected by the festival’s longtime curator Brett Phares and esteemed panel of judges.

“Digital Graffiti at Alys Beach represents a rare and captivating cultural experience,” Phares said. “The artwork that I’ve selected this year continues to define and re-define this immersive experience. The artists show a heightened commitment to craft, and sound judgement in scale and color, offering up some fascinating layers of light and conversation.”

Celebrating its 12th year, Digital Graffiti gives artists a large-scale blank canvas to explore the intersection of art and architecture, while creating entirely new art forms. Once darkness falls, the stark-white walls of Alys Beach glow with dozens of dazzling original art projections.

For more information on the festival, including the full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit digitalgraffiti.com.

Finalists include entries from the United States, Europe, China, Korea and Australia. Locally, Jonah Allen of Santa Rosa Beach will compete.