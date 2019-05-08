Oxygen will pick up a television series based on Florida Man crime.

Florida’s most notorious will make it to Oxygen, the crime-focused cable television network, The Hollywood Reporter stated.

Since rebranding in 2017, Oxygen has created original content focusing on true crime. When it comes to Florida Man, Blumhouse TV will produce a series that focuses on “the most outrageous, notorious and craftiest killers from the Sunshine State.”

The Hollywood Reporter adds: “When a crime sounds like it came straight from a Hollywood screenplay, there's a good chance it was committed by a Florida Man.”

Oxygen’s Executive Vice President of Original Programming and Development, Rod Aissa, told the Hollywood Reporter, "This year we’ve increased our original hours by more than 30 percent, and we'll keep ramping up our programming efforts as more fans flock to the network to experience best-in-class content."

So, which Florida Man stories might be featured on the true crime-themed doc series? We don’t know for sure, but based on reports, the series will focus on murders and not the silly antics many love.

