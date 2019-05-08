One of the best days of my life was a few years ago when I was baptized with my wife and son in the Gulf of Mexico. I thought my life would become “easy” after this. However, as spiritual as this day was, the world did not change.

I quickly realized that we all must make Godly choices and I hope that there are enough of us to eventually make this world a better place. All we can do is take our little circle of faith, and make it as Godly as we can, hoping that it will grow in love.

Although my life is better since I decided to follow Jesus, I still jump off course regularly. I forget that even though church is not a requirement to lead a Godly life, it is necessary for me to use the word of God spoken each Sunday to guide my life the rest of the week.

God sent me to work at a large company a few months ago. I was so proud of the work I was doing, creating new policy and directives, but the newly implemented procedure didn’t seem to be working.

Finally, it came to me! I pray multiple times a day, but I had never specifically asked God to help me with this. That day I dropped to my knees and asked Him for help.

The next day I received an email confirming exactly what I needed to hear! Matthew 7:7 says, Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you. My prayers were answered!

This world is a challenging place in which to live, but don’t complicate it more than is necessary. Just follow Jesus, do the best you can, make Godly decisions, and never forget to ask God for help.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.