DeFUNIAK SPRINGS — A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot his girlfriend's car and pretended to shoot himself when she tried to leave.

A Walton County sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the Dollar General store in Mossy Head to meet with the reported victim. She told the deputy that she had been dating Jason Holley, 45, since September 2018, according to Holley's arrest report.

She said Holley allegedly punched her because she refused sex. When she tried to leave in a car, Holley fired a gun at her. He then pointed the gun at himself, fired a shot and fell to the ground, pretending to have shot himself.

When she walked back to check on him, he grabbed her by the throat and choked her, the report said. She was able to escape and leave in her car.

The arrest report said she had a large bump above her right eye that was beginning to turn blue. She also had a bruise on her right eyelid, marks on her neck that "looked like fingers," and what looked like a bite mark on her neck.

She told the deputy the injuries stemmed from the incident, the arrest report said.

A bullet hole was found on the trunk and two shell casings were found where Holley was allegedly standing.

A deputy contacted Holley at the scene. Holley said he was unaware of what happened to the woman, who he said was his fiancée, the arrest report said.

Holley was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and domestic battery and booked into the Walton County Jail.