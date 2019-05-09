The 2019 Leadership Walton class members are seeking tax-deductible donations to fund their class project — building a Quiet Room for kids utilizing the DeFuniak Springs public library. The initiative is projected to cost nearly $12,000 and, with help from businesses in our community, their goal is to have a ribbon cutting by the end of May.

The Quiet Room will provide space for students to utilize computers with reliable internet access and additional study materials while completing their schoolwork and other tasks. This project will provide space for our children to have the opportunity to succeed in school and life as we make the effort to build the next generation of leaders for our community.

Donations received will fund the project costs including, but not limited to all the materials and labor to build an effective and sustainable Quiet Room. Any donation amount is greatly appreciated, but for those companies donating $500 or more, their company name will be listed on the dedication plaque displayed in the Friends of the Library section.

All donors will be recognized during the grand opening reception to be scheduled after the project’s completion. To make a contribution, contact the Walton County Chamber of Commerce at 850-267-0683 or visit www.gofundme.com/defuniak-library-kids-quiet-room/donate.