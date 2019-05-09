All area codes are 850 unless specified.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged): A fast-paced and absolutely hilarious ride through 37 of Shakespeare’s plays in only 97 minutes at 7 p.m. May 11 and 16-18 at The Repertory Theatre in Seaside. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $24 for REP members. Three madcap men in tights using a trunk full of props, wigs, and outrageous costumes are on a mission — to bring you the entirety of the works of William Shakespeare in one fell swoop. Join them as they weave their wicked way through the works of the greatest English playwright in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. Purchase tickets at http://lovetherep.com/tickets/.

Health Fair: The 2019 Emerald Coast Health Fair fundraiser for One Hopeful Place will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 11 at the Christian Life Center of First Baptist Church of Fort Walton Beach, 21 SE First St. Money will be raised to support One Hopeful Place, helping to provide permanent housing and end the cycle of homelessness for those experiencing housing loss in Okaloosa County. For more information, visit EmeraldCoastHealthFair.com.

ArtsQuest: The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County presents the 31st Annual ArtsQuest Fine Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 11 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 12 in the Town Center at Grand Boulevard. A free Mother’s Day tradition, ArtsQuest provides an opportunity to view and purchase original art from more than 120 artists in over a dozen mediums from around the country, while also enjoying live musical entertainment, ImagiNation (where kids rule) and student exhibits.

McCaskill & Company: In celebration of their 25th Anniversary, McCaskill & Company hosts the Erica Courtney Personal Appearance and Trunk Show May 10-11. Hear about her stories of travel to exotic corners of the world, mining for gemstones and the vast array of garnets that she features.

• June 15: Konstantino Trunk Show

Designed and made in Greece, each sterling and 18K gold piece is inspired by the art, architecture, mythology and people of Greece fused through the creative genius of Konstantino Sioulas.

• June 26- July 6: Marco Bicego Italian Takeover

Handcrafted by skilled artisans in Italy, each piece of Marco Bicego jewelry combines old world tradition with contemporary design. This designer is known for his unique “guitar string” coils, dynamic use of colored gemstones and hand-engraving. The seven-day trunk show will feature the best of the best from Bicego’s collections centered around beautiful Italian gold.

• Aug. 24: Diamond Expo

The community is invited to McCaskill & Company for the exclusive opportunity to buy a diamond straight from the diamond cutter with more than two million dollars worth of certified diamonds to choose from.

• Sept. 10-12: The Great Estate Buying Show

Estate-buying company National Rarities will be at McCaskill for guests who are ready to sell valuables such as gold, sterling silver, diamonds, jewelry, coins and currency, watches, artwork, paintings, autographs, old photos, antique toys, vintage advertising and other collectible and rarities. National Rarities will pay on site in exchange for any of the above valuable items.

• Nov. 8-9: The Erica Courtney Adventure

Named as one of the Top 3 Jewelry Designers in the World by United Brands, Erica Courtney travels the world and mines for some of the rarest and most beautiful gems. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet her in person and experience her exquisite collection of jewelry and gemstones.

Silver Sands Gift with Purchase Promotion: In celebration of warmer weather, Silver Sands Premium Outlets is offering a special Gift With Purchase throughout May. Fashionistas and families stocking up on the latest spring trends who purchase $200 worth of American Express Simon Giftcards at the Information Center will receive a free $25 Columbia Sportswear gift card.

Sweet Sunday: The Henderson in Destin will host its second Sweet Sunday, “A Mother’s Day Market,” from 1-4 p.m. May 12. This elevated Farmers Market, anchored by The Honey Hutch, will celebrate mothers while also raising money for The Sonder Project. Guests can shop from a variety of merchandise, enjoy a mimosa bar and music by Chip Lyons and more. For the kids, there will be face painting and crafts as well as balloon sculpting and magic. For the gentlemen, Luke Bryan’s cigar shop on 30A, Shore Thing Cigars, will offer premium cigars for purchase. Guests can also bid on silent auction items with 100 percent of proceeds going to The Sonder Project. The event is family and dog friendly, and complimentary to attend.

Mother’s Day Lunch Cruise: Celebrate Mom on the water from 1-3:30 p.m. May 12 as you treat her to a two-course, chef prepared meal fit for a queen while cruising the local waters on the Solaris yacht, docked at Baytowne Marina. Reservations required at www.sunquestcruises.com or call 650-2519.Public Workshop: The Walton County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Beach Access (Neighborhood Beach Access) Workshop at 2 p.m. May 14 at the South Walton Annex, 31 Coastal Centre Blvd. in Santa Rosa Beach. The purpose of this workshop is to discuss the upcoming development of Walton Dunes (NBA) and Headlead Avenue Access (NBA) in Seagrove Beach and to gather public input regarding the design and amenities. This meeting is open to the public.

Parkinson’s Caregiver Support Group: Caregivers of persons suffering with Parkinson’s disease are invited to attend the Parkinson’s caregiver support group meeting hosted by Somerby Senior Living and Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast from 9:30-10:30 a.m. May 14 at Somerby Senior Living, 164 West Hewett Road in Santa Rosa Beach. The group will meet the second Tuesday of each month. Refreshments are provided. For more information, call 660-6037 or 278-3770.

Wednesday Night Concert Series: Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a free concert under the stars with Forrest Williams Band at 7 p.m. May 15 in the Events Plaza in Baytowne Wharf.

May 22: Lauren Saint Jane

May 29: Chris Alvarado

June 5: The Blenders

June 12: Gold & Motion

June 19: Stephen Simmons

June 26: Boukou Groove

SHRM: The Society for Human Resource Management of the Emerald Coast (SHRM-ECC) presents Pre-Employment/Hiring Mistakes at 10:45 a.m. May 15 at NWFSC, 100 College Blvd. in Niceville. Program speaker will be Sarah Kuehne, a 2017-18 Super Lawyers’ Rising Star, who has devoted her entire career to providing litigation and counseling services to management and employers. Cost is $25/members and $40/non-members and includes lunch. Register at www.SHRM-EmeraldCoast.org by May 13.

Retired Officers’ Wives Club: NWFL Retired Officers’ Wives Club monthly luncheon with jewelry demo willl be at 10:30 a.m. May 16 at Two Trees Restaurant at Fort Walton Beach Golf Course, 1955 Lewis Turner Blvd. New members, wives of retired officers from all services, are always welcome. RSVP for lunch or for more info call Laura at 897-8079.

Concussion Management Seminar: Sacred Heart Rehabilitation will host a free comprehensive, evidence-based discussion on symptoms, prolonged effects and treatment options for the management of concussions from 11 a.m. to noon May 17 at Sacred Heart Rehabilitation at the Market Shops, 9375 Emerald Coast Parkway West - Unit 1, in Miramar Beach. To register, visit healthcare.ascension.org/Events or call 278-3600.

Blood Drive: The Market Shops will host the OneBlood Drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 17 at The Market Shops, 9375 Emerald Coast Parkway in Miramar Beach. The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be parked in The Market Shops parking lot, adjacent to Highway 98. Photo ID is required. All donors receive a wellness checkup of blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count, including cholesterol screening. Donors will also receive a OneBlood T-shirt, a free mini iced cinnamon biscuit from Maple Street Biscuit Company, a kid’s scoop of ice cream from Ben & Jerry’s, and 10 percent off a purchase at Clean Juice in The Market Shops.

Animaniacs in Concert: Fans of the Warner Bros. animated series are in for a treat as they get up close and personal with their favorite characters as they perform songs from the hit cartoon series — live on stage with Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Join the zany fun at 7 p.m. May 17 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island.

Topsail Talks: Learn about “Birds and Hurricanes” by Audubon Florida from 10-11 a.m. May 17 at Topsail Hill State Park in Santa Rosa Beach. This program is free with regular park admission. To learn more, call 267-8330 or visit https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/topsail-hill-preserve-state-park.

• June 21: “Geology of the Florida Panhandle” by Dr. Jon Bryan

Wind in the Willows: Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents “The Wind in the Willows" at 7 p.m. May 18 and 2 p.m. May 19 in ECTC’s performance space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Tickets are $10/person and proceeds benefit ECTC and its Theatre Education programs.

Rock United Music Fest: Rock United Music Fest presented by Gulf Power is a family-friendly music festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 18 on the lawn at the Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Dr W. in Destin. Learn about the mission of United Way while enjoying local bands, food vendors, local artists, a VIP area, and a fun kids’ zone. The United Way Board of Directors will announce the 2018-2019 Community Impact Grant recipients and provide “Big Check” presentations onstage.

Fly Fishing 101: Learn fly-fishing basics in one of Orvis’ free Fly Fishing 101 classes at 9:50 a.m. May 18 and 25. Free lessons on fly casting and outfit rigging are perfect for beginners of all ages. Visit the Orvis website for more information.

Kids to Parks Day: Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Santa Rosa Beach hosts Kids to Parks Day for a Junior Ranger Jamboree, mini Kid Safety Expo and a "Cache In, Trash Out" Adventure from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18. Become a Junior Ranger with swearing in ceremonies every half hour 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will discover Florida State Parks from the surrounding area, geocache their way through Topsail and experience ways to be safe while outdoors (hiking, paddling etc). Participants will need a GPS or a smart phone capable with GPS, a reusable water bottle, weather appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes. Event is free with regular park admission. Call 622-2309.

Love All Tennis Tournament: Food for Thought announces the return of the Love All Tennis event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 18 at Rosemary Beach Racquet Club. The tournament will host 24 doubles teams. All proceeds will benefit the FFT programs to help fight childhood hunger in your community. Players this year will also enjoy an event T-shirt, swag bag, lunch provided by Chiringo, beef and Mimosa, silent auction and cocktail hour following the tournament. Register at https://fftfl.org/.

Symposium: American Business Women’s Association Emerald Coast Chapter presents the Third Annual Women Empowering Women Symposium from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18 at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville. Attendees will have access to an extensive local job board, several opportunities to shop the expo, not to mention several chance drawings for top notch items. A light breakfast, hearty lunch and coffee/tea/water break will be provided. Tickets are available at http://www.abwa-ecc.org/women-empowering-women/.

Back Beach Barbecue anniversary: On Saturday, May 18, Back Beach Barbecue will host its second annual “Hog Bash” to celebrate their two-year anniversary. From 1-4 p.m. guests are invited to enjoy two whole hog roasts, live music, giveaways, and refreshments provided by local breweries. A portion of the proceeds from the afternoon will benefit South Walton Academy.

Car Show: The 2019 LakeFest Car Show will take place May 18, with cruise-in beginning at 9 a.m. in front of the Walton County Heritage Museum on Circle Drive. Advanced registration is $10, day of, $15. Car show time and voting from 10 a.m., closing at 1:30 p.m. with awards presentation on main stage pavilion immediately following parade. For car show registration forms, visit www.hilltopproductionevents.com.

Sinfonia Gulf Coast Youth Orchestra: The local community is invited to see the Sinfonia Youth Orchestra’s spring concert as they perform numerous pieces, ranging from classical to contemporary. Attendance is free and open to the public at 3 p.m. May 19 at Grace Lutheran Church, 4325 Commons Drive W in Destin.

Philharmonic Orchestra: The Veterans Tribute Tower Committee will host Dr. David Ott and the David Ott Singers in a free concert at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fort Walton Beach at 3:30 p.m. May 19. The program will feature the Faure’ Requiem in recognition of Memorial Day observances a week later. The Philharmonic Orchestra and David Ott Singers will also present patriotic offerings including the service medleys in honor of our service members. As in previous concerts there will be a love offering taken to benefit several local charities including the Air Force Enlisted Village, Salvation Army, and Catholic Charities.

Fitness on the Lawn: The Market Shops, at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, will host free, weekly fitness classes on the lawn through July 29 with Pure Narre at 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Orange Theory Fitness at 9 a.m. Fridays.

Coastal Seniors of South Walton: The Coastal Seniors of South Walton (CSSW) May 2019 presentation will focus on how to care for aging skin. The presentation will be at noon May 21 at the CSSW location, 70 Logan Lane in Santa Rosa Beach. Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Michael A Stickler, MD, will provide a presentation on this important subject. Lunch will be available and a raffle will follow the presentation. For CSSW members, Emerald Coast Hospice is offering free blood pressure checks between 11:30 a.m. and noon. A $5 donation is requested for non-member participation at the event.

Wag the Flag: Grab your patriotic fur-baby and join in a doggie social benefiting Dog-Harmony from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 23 in Grand Park at Grand Boulevard. Enjoy live music, raffle prizes and plenty of people and puppy treats. Please, no prong collars. No charge.

ECPRO Lunch and Learn: The Emerald Coast Public Relations Organization (ECPRO) will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 28 at AJ’s on the Bayou, 200 Eglin Parkway NE, in Fort Walton Beach. New member Bob Pinard, media consultant with Cox Media, will discuss digital marketing capabilities today and what will be coming in the future. Lunch is $15/members, $20/associates of members, $25/non-members and $10/students. Program only is $10. Guests are always welcome.

Summer Reels at Alys Beach: Bring blankets and low back chairs to enjoy the free film "Frozen" under the stars at the Alys Beach Amphitheatre at 8 p.m. May 29.

• June 5: Space Jam

• Jnue 12: Zootopia

• June 19: Cars 3

• June 26: The Jungle Book

• July 3: Despicable Me 3

• July 10: Mary Poppins Returns

• July 17: Sing

• July 24: Peter Rabbit

• July 31: Monster's Inc

Theatre Thursdays: Bring your own chair or blanket and join the Emerald Coast Theatre Company at 8 p.m. Thursdays May 30-Aug. 1 in Grand Park for a free family-friendly theatre performance. A themed kid’s craft pre-show will be held from 7-8 p.m. In the event of rain, event will move upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard.

Movies & More: Watch a free movie, "Open Season: Scared Silly" at 6 p.m. June 5 at Camp Helen State

Park.

• June 19: Dolphin Tale

• July 10: Moana

• July 24: Over the HedgeDungeons and Dragons Club: Walton County Coastal Branch Library will host the club Fridays from 3:30-5 p.m. for ages ninth grade to 25. Pre-register at the Coastal Library or post on the Friends of Coastal Library Facebook D&D Club. Each meeting will be set in a rich fantasy world that will be developed and expanded upon by the choices you make while playing. This is a pen and paper role playing game where players will have to investigate mysteries, solve puzzles and defeat a goblin or two. All materials will be provided. For more information, call 267-2809.

Tai Chi Tuesday: Topsail Hill Preserve State Park will host Tai Chi Tuesday the third Tuesday of each month. Seated Tai Chi is 8:30-9:15 a.m. and Standing Tai Chi is 9:30-10:15 a.m. Class fee is $13 and does not include park admission. Call the park store at 267-8333 for more information.

Good Grief luncheons: An Emerald Coast Hospice lunch is open to anyone who has experienced a loss and is looking for some support and company through the grieving process. We encourage attendees to also bring a friend or family member. Everyone orders off the menu and pays for his or her own lunch. To RSVP, call 837-2589. Third Monday lunch is at Olive Garden Destin and third Tuesday lunch is at Applebee’s Miramar Beach, 8670 Hwy. 98 West.

Healing Walking Group: The Emerald Coast Hospice walking group is open to bereaved individuals who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life. Walk and talk, at a relaxed pace, with others who are grieving and share ideas, comfort and companionship from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Miramar Beach and Thursdays in Destin. RSVP at 837-2589Turtle Talk Tuesdays: While enjoying coffee, tea, and sweet treats, a South Walton Turtle Watch volunteer will talk about sea turtles from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at Amavida Coffee, 104 North Barrett Square in Rosemary Beach. Ask questions and get information, stickers, and sometimes see preserved specimens.

Family Challenge: Check in at the Topsail Hill Preserve State Park camp store between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays for the challenge package. When completed, return to camp store for a treat.

Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay: The Bay Restaurant, on the Choctawhatchee Bay at the southern foot of the 331 bridge, will host Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay every Sunday. Local musician Mike Whitty and Friends will get together in the garden for a jam session. All local musicians are invited to come and join in. Happy Hour is from 7-9 p.m.

Geocache Around Topsail: Explore Topsail Hill Preserve State Park with a special 10 station geocache program from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Check in at the camp store for your coordinates. Upon completion, return to the camp store for a prize.

Beach Service: Worship at the beach with Hope Lutheran Church from 8-9 a.m. at Ed Walline Regional Beach Access across on Scenic Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Bring a towel, chair, or stand on the boardwalk. Call 267-0322.

45 Central Wine Bar: Enjoy live music with Tropic Breeze from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays in Santa Rosa Beach.

30A Farmers’ Market: Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market: The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market: Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Vintage Market: New in Santa Rosa Beach is the Vintage Market at Elmore’s Landing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday. Check out various artists and unique vintage finds along with food and produce.