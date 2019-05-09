Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) launches the third annual Northwest Florida Theatre Festival May 16-19.

When ECTC producing artistic director Nathanael Fisher concepted the Northwest Florida Theatre Festival in 2017, it was to provide a “stage” — literally and figuratively — for local artists in the community. The Festival will be produced in concert with the Cultural Arts Alliance’s Art Month South Walton.

“I believe that art breeds art. Our mission is to unify the theater and performing arts groups of Northwest Florida and showcase the talent, work, and productions of numerous organizations and people,” said Fisher.

The unjuried theater festival will feature unique pieces of theater including one-act plays, cabaret, dance, comedy and storytelling. Producing groups come from Pensacola to Panama City. Most pieces will be staged twice for a total of 16 performances.

The Northwest Florida Theatre Festival is open to the public and will be held at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard, upstairs, in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach.

Find the final performance schedule online at www.NWFTheatreFestival.com. Single tickets range $15 to $25 per show. All access passes will be available for purchase for $100. For more details on each performance and to purchase tickets and passes to Northwest Florida Theatre Festival online at www.NWFTheatreFestival.com.