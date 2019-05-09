The Northwest Florida Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) is excited to announce a new after-hours event designed to provide networking opportunities for its members and the community. Prosecco with the Press is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 14 at Beachworx in Destin and will allow attendees to network with local media and PR/Marketing professionals while enjoying light bites and Prosecco.

Registration is free for members and $10 for non-members. Guests can expect to connect with established professionals in print, television, radio, public relations, marketing, graphic design, event production, advertising, photography, and more. The event is sponsored by Beachy Beach Real Estate, Beachworx, and ZPlus Media and Photography Co.

NWFL Coast is one of 15 chapters statewide within FPRA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing public relations practitioners through professional development opportunities. Funds raised at the event enable FPRA to promote and enhance the public relations profession in the area.

For more information and registration, visit nwfcoastfpra.org and follow the Facebook page @fpraNWFL for updates and announcements.