Caring and Sharing of South Walton is in need of volunteers to support their operations during the summer months.

Volunteers are needed to help with sorting donations, organizing and working with customers in the warehouse and boutique, packing bags in the food pantry, and other tasks. Shifts are Monday through Friday for three hours starting at 9 a.m. and noon.

“As the snowbird season comes to an end, we are losing a lot of our volunteers,” said Kim Hope, director of Caring and Sharing of South Walton. “We hope to engage some new volunteers that are here year-round to support our daily operations.”

Caring and Sharing began in 1994 with a mission to provide assistance to neighbors in need. In a typical month, as many as 500 individuals and families receive food bags, utility assistance, prescription assistance, clothing vouchers, and connection to other resources in our community.

“Our volunteers make the work we do possible,” said Hope. “They not only help us in our facility, but they also help us communicate the needs in our community to their networks.”

Funds that allow for assistance to be provided come from monetary contributions from the community and donations of used furniture, appliances, and clothing for sale in the thrift store. Non-perishable food items, such as canned soup or fruit and vegetables, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, jelly, and baby food may also be donated.

If you are interested in volunteering, email caringsharingsowal@gmail.com or call 850-267-2866 for more information.