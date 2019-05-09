Christopher Lee Rogers pleaded no contest to the crimes of carjacking without a weapon, escape, battery upon a correctional officer and grand theft auto, according to a press release from State Attorney Bill Eddins' office.

Judge Kevin Wells sentenced Rogers, of Floral City, to 30 years prison in the Florida Department of Corrections with five years as a minimum mandatory sentence for being a prison releasee reoffender.

On January 7, a correctional officer with the Florida Department of Corrections took five working inmates to cut grass along Interstate 10 in Walton County. When the officer opened his door to leave the truck, Rogers punched and kicked the officer out of the truck. Rogers then attempted to put the truck in drive and flee the area, the release said.

The officer was able to get back to his feet, pepper spray Rogers, and take back control of the vehicle as it rolled down a slight embankment into a tree. The officer then took Rogers out of the truck and handcuffed him, the release said

This was also witnessed by the other four inmates in the work detail.

The defendant was convicted following an investigation by the State Attorney’s Office, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Corrections. Assistant State Attorney Corbin Miller prosecuted the case.