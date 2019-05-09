There was something oddly poignant taking place in Marina Cove Monday afternoon.

As the grounds of the former boat storage facility at the Port St. Joe Marina were being scooped up for the trash heap in the background, the Florida Coastal Conservancy’s sea turtle sculpture was being erected.

And, just for good measure, the sculpture was going up less than a week into the 2019 turtle nesting season.

To align the sculpture-raising further, consider that the sculpture’s unveiling also comes just weeks after the FCC re-opened its Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center in a new location on 10th Street in Port St. Joe.

The sculpture has long been a dream of the FCC, which began fundraising over four years.

“This is a great day,” said Jessica Swindall with the FCC.

The sculpture, of turtles among sea grass, was created by local artist Alex Henderson.

The sculpture is the focus of a larger fountain, which the FCC hopes to have completed by the end of June in time for the Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Festival in July.

That work would include installation of the fountain, some concrete work and landscaping.

Those who wish to donate to support the sculpture project can purchase memorial brick pavers by contacting the FCC at FloridaCC.org or by stopping by the Turtle Center.