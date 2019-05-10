As a national mission partner of Feeding America, fresh-focused specialty grocer The Fresh Market is launching “Meals on a Mission,” a month-long fundraising campaign in all 161 of The Fresh Market locations. Every dollar donated helps provide at least 10 meals to people in need.

The Fresh Market’s Meals on a Mission fundraiser will take place this month through three components:

First, the Meals on a Mission Fund Drive through May 31 allows guests the chance to round up their total at the register to the nearest dollar or to donate another dollar amount. All proceeds from the fund drive will go to Feeding America.

Second, the Meals on a Mission Cupcakes for Mom event will be Saturday, May 11 from noon 4 p.m.—just in time for Mother’s Day. Guests can purchase and decorate a $3 gourmet cupcake for mom. A dollar from each gourmet cupcake purchase will go to Feeding America.

Finally, the Meals on a Mission Food Fair will be Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, from noon-4 p.m. It will offer the chance to buy an entire list of food items in which the proceeds will benefit Feeding America. The food list includes Klement’s hot dogs, giant gourmet cookies, a watermelon pie slice pack, Uglies chips, Hubert’s Lemonade, The Fresh Market Water and the Sunshine Energy Drink.

Fresh Market is at 4495 Commons Drive W. in Destin. For more information about The Fresh Market, visit www.thefreshmarket.com. To learn more about Feeding America, visit www.feedingamerica.org.