BOCA RATON ― Rafaelle Alessandra Carbalho Sousa, authorities allege, wrapped a plastic bag around her newborn’s head and shoved the infant inside another kitchen trash bag, along with garbage and coffee grinds.

And then dropped the little girl in a dumpster. And left her to die.

But she left a receipt in one of the bags. And that, a report says, is how she got caught.

The woman has confessed to putting the child, hours old, in the dumpster across from her first-floor apartment at the Alister Boca Raton apartment complex, and even going back to check to see if she had died yet.

A sheriff’s office update Thursday did not specifically detail her condition but said she weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and is “cute as a button.”

Sousa was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at about 11 p.m. Thursday, charged with attempted felony murder and child abuse.

On Friday morning, in court at the jail, Circuit Judge Ted J. Booras ordered Sousa, 35, held without bail.

A Palm Beach County sheriff’s report detailed how the two maintenance workers found the infant after hearing crying from the dumpster at The Alister Boca Raton apartments, west of State Road 7 and just north of the Broward County line.

A deputy found a second bag, with the same red tie strips. Inside it were small bags that matched the one found wrapped around the infant’s face. Also inside, according to the report: “a large bundle of napkins with a large amount of blood.”

A receipt found with the bags listed a local beauty supply store. Deputies went there and got a copy of the receipt and a telephone number for the customer, whom the store clerks knew as Faiel. Her address was in Apartment 124, right across from the dumpster.

Deputies obtained a warrant and searched Sousa’s apartment, where they found a box matching the garbage bags found with the infant.

The report said Sousa began to weep and told investigators, “(Redacted), I put the baby in the dumpster.”

She said that after placing the baby in the dumpster, “she went back twice to the dumpster to make sure the baby was dead but never approached the bag because there were people in the parking area around the dumpster.”

The report then said deputies spoke to a person, whose name and relationship to Sousa are blacked out, who said he “had no idea (redacted) was pregnant. He found out when police first arrived because she whispered to him it was (redacted) baby in the dumpster.”

The report confirmed the child was taken to West Boca Medical Center, just north of the Alister on State Road 7. Citing policy, the hospital has declined to comment on the newborn’s condition.

The report also said a 3-year-old child lives with Sousa in her apartment.

The sheriff’s office had reported a break in the case Thursday evening, saying it had “developed a person of interest.”

At Friday’s hearing, Booras said the charges Sousa faces carry a penalty of up to life in prison. He ordered her to have no contact with the child or the child’s father.

Booras also noted that Sousa’s case has a federal immigration hold, which can indicate questions about the person’s legal status in the country. Details on the reason for the hold were not immediately available.

The hearing was delayed while Booras connected with a telephone translation service for Portuguese. Sousa, represented by a public defender, stood, cuffed, showing no emotion. She answered Booras’ pronouncements, through the translator, with one “si” after another.

Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue also has used the incident to remind people that its fire stations are “safe havens” where a parent who is unable to care for, or support a child up to to seven days old, can hand it over to firefighters, who will take it to the nearest hospital. The agency said it will not ask the person’s name.

Since the program started in 2000, 18 newborns have been turned over, Fire-Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said.