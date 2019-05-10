Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) presents “The Wind in the Willows,” the third and final professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) production of its sixth season. ECTC’s TYA program showcases professional actors performing productions especially selected for young audience members.

Public performances of “The Wind in the Willows” are at 7 p.m. May 18 and 2 p.m. May 19 in ECTC’s performance space located upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. ​Running time is 75 minutes, and the production is intended for ages 6 and up.

Four performances at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. May 16 and May 17 are slated for educational field trips. East DeFuniak Springs Elementary, Emerald Coast Middle School, Tree House Episcopal Montesorri, and Compass Rose Academy are already scheduled. There is space available for more field trips. Contact ECTC at info@emeraldcoasttheatre.org for more information.

This season ECTC is offering evening performances of its educational programs in addition to the weekday field trip performances. All education program performances are presented on ECTC’s professional main stage.

"This beautiful story is fun for the whole family,” said Nathanael Fisher, ECTC co-founder and producing artistic director. “We are thrilled to bring award-winning literature to our stage in partnership with our local schools. And are so excited that more than 450 school children are scheduled to see the show from Okaloosa and Walton County."

Tickets are $10 per person. Proceeds benefit ECTC and its Theatre Education programs. For more information on scheduling a Field Trip, call 850-684-0323 or email info@emeraldcoasttheatre.org.