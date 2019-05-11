DESTIN — If you’ve been inside Walmart lately, you might have noticed a few changes.

One of the most noticeable changes is the new online order pickup tower. Located in the front of the produce section, the 16-foot orange tower is hard to miss.

Store Manager Steven Williams said he hopes the tower will help customers have an easier and faster experience.

“What we’ve noticed, especially on the beach, is that people like being about to get in and out,” Williams said. “Our self-checkout is doing way above what we forecasted”

Using the tower is simple. When the store receives your item and scans it into the tower, you receive an email with a bar code. When you’re at the pickup tower, you scan that bar code and your item is delivered within seconds.

The tower can hold up to 300 small items up to the size of a medium microwave oven.

For larger items, 50 medium-sized lockers line both sides of the pickup area that are unlocked through the tower. Items that are too large to fit in the tower or lockers, like a kayak or ladder, are kept in a storage room near the pickup area. Once a bar code is scanned in for an item in the storage room, an associate is alerted and will retrieve the item.

While some might worry that this new technology and more self-checkout lanes, could cost people jobs, Williams said that’s far from the truth.

“We have not stopped hiring for our E-Commerce department, and we’re still hiring,” he said. “We’ve really just seen a shift of jobs being repositioned. Instead of putting an item on the shelf, we’re putting it in the tower.”

There are 35 Walmart stores across Florida that are equipped with a pickup tower and more than 1,211 stores with it nationwide. Walmart plans to add 26 more towers to stores across the state this year.

In addition to adding the pickup tower, the entire Destin store was remodeled. Improvements range from fresh paint and new signage to LED lighting and a new grocery layout.

Williams is especially proud of the new dedicated micro-brew wall that features local craft beers.

“You’re in a resort town; people want to try local flavors,” he said. “We didn’t have the space for them before, but now we do, so you’ll see things like the 30A Company.”