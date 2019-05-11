WALTON COUNTY — In a continuous effort to improve customer service and provide the utmost medical care for the citizens and visitors of Walton County, Walton County Fire Rescue is seeking citizen input to help gauge how EMS personnel are doing in the performance of their duties.

“Our primary mission at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Fire Rescue is to provide residents and visitors of Walton County with exemplary care both in emergency and non-emergency situations,” says Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “What better way to do that than ask the people of your community for their feedback?”

Walton County Fire Rescue is seeking to not only improve their medical department but also obtain information as to other services might be added to benefit citizens.

An outside firm is conducting the survey so all information collected can be properly analyzed by a neutral source. Anyone who fills out the information and answers the survey can rest assure their input is secure.

To take the survey visit https://waltonso.org/patient-satisfaction-survey/.